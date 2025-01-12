ORG Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

Mondelez International Stock Down 3.5 %

MDLZ opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.21 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.