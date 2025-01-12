First Hawaiian Bank Buys 8,546 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAIN. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.43.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.01. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $394.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

