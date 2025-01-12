First Hawaiian Bank Has $308,000 Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 80.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $185.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.18. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.86 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBKR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.25.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

