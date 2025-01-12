ORG Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 78,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,797,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $248.21 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $183.78 and a one year high of $257.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.01 and its 200-day moving average is $237.20.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

