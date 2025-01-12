ORG Partners LLC Sells 150 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CAVA Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of CAVA opened at $115.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.59 and a 200-day moving average of $116.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.41 and a beta of 3.21. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $172.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $243.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAVA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CAVA Group from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CAVA Group from $142.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 622,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.40, for a total transaction of $93,008,820.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,265.80. This represents a 99.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Kochevar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,307 shares in the company, valued at $182,980. The trade was a 91.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 652,549 shares of company stock worth $97,242,271 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

