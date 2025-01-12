First Hawaiian Bank Increases Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in News were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of News by 59.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,911 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,713,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144,856 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of News by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 26,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,550 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54. News Co. has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NWSA shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on News in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

