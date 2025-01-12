ORG Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth $68,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $318.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.14 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.49. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $378.48.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $470,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,855,113.60. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.23, for a total transaction of $3,362,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $24,208.56. This represents a 99.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 258,660 shares of company stock valued at $87,726,551. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JMP Securities lowered Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Duolingo from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $355.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.90.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

