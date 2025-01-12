ORG Partners LLC Acquires 1,342 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 244.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after buying an additional 20,682 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 208.9% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 336,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,523,000 after acquiring an additional 20,857 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

PPA opened at $114.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.13. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $88.87 and a 1 year high of $124.89.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

