ORG Partners LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 119.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,870.88. The trade was a 15.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $990,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,301,683.20. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,149 shares of company stock worth $20,295,856 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $295.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.85.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $232.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.88 and a 1 year high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.54%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

