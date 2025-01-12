International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,447 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 8.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (down previously from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $539.63.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.44, for a total transaction of $144,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,498.20. This represents a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $418.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $423.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $398.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $975.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

