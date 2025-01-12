Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $183.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $143.96 and a 1 year high of $208.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 18.43%.

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Dover from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

