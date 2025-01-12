ORG Partners LLC Invests $147,000 in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,799 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,691,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,370,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,693 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $16,861,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 18.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,472,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $89,263,000 after purchasing an additional 684,420 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AEO. UBS Group dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 1.6 %

AEO opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $49,061.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

