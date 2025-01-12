ORG Partners LLC Purchases 611 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.87. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $97.47 and a one year high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

