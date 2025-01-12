2,873 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 85.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 26,813 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,650,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 26,165 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 62.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after buying an additional 64,336 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $9,587,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $71.39 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $168.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average of $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $122.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bernstein Bank lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,636.94. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,128. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

