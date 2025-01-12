ORG Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 201.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 453,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $75.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.58 and a 12-month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

