First Hawaiian Bank Sells 727 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Huntington National Bank grew its position in TransUnion by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 963.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 4,590.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in TransUnion by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $86.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $66.07 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. Wolfe Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.31.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $158,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,312.08. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $313,573.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,312.84. This represents a 11.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,758 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

