First Hawaiian Bank Sells 238 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Nordson by 13.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,533,000 after acquiring an additional 20,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,138,000 after buying an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Nordson by 23.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 321,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,499,000 after buying an additional 61,430 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 47.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Nordson by 113.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 29,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after buying an additional 15,524 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NDSN opened at $200.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.41. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.83 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.83 million. Nordson had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $59,010.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,081.49. This trade represents a 6.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total value of $268,620.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,286.13. This represents a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,928 shares of company stock valued at $433,080. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. Baird R W downgraded Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 price target (down previously from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

