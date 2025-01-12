NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 512,342 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $33,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.19.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $206.75 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $201.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.62 and a 200 day moving average of $238.12.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

