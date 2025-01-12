First Hawaiian Bank Buys 384 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,183,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,609,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970,467 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 394.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,452,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,138 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,373,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 186.3% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,486,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,635,000 after purchasing an additional 966,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.76%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. This trade represents a 24.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

