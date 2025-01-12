CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 432,662 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Bank of America lowered shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $635,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,314.58. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,077,640. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,470 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF opened at $88.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.25 and a 200-day moving average of $82.09. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.81. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $94.46.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

