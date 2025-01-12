Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.08% of Koppers worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KOP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Koppers by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Koppers by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,521,000 after buying an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 356.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28,855 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after buying an additional 97,586 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

Insider Transactions at Koppers

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $189,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,949,691.68. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Tritch sold 3,533 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $131,003.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,087.96. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,533 shares of company stock worth $544,164 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of KOP stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Koppers had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $554.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KOP shares. Singular Research upgraded shares of Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Koppers

Koppers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.