International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $427,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 97.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,843 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $2,108,370.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,526.50. This represents a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $4,373,094.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,114.08. This trade represents a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.92.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $128.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.74 and a 200-day moving average of $102.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.63. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $145.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

