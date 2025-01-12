International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $398,000 Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,597 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after purchasing an additional 21,092 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,571,000 after purchasing an additional 160,720 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $841,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 4.6 %

NYSE TM opened at $183.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.40 and its 200-day moving average is $182.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $159.04 and a one year high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.56 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.