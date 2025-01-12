Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 98.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,915 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.99%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

