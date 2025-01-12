International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $406,000 Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,020 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of AECOM worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in AECOM by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 258,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after buying an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AECOM by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,339,000 after purchasing an additional 220,035 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 60.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AECOM news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,890,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,837.52. The trade was a 57.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ACM opened at $105.94 on Friday. AECOM has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $118.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. AECOM had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AECOM in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

