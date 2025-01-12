First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,828 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 101.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 4.8 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $116.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.45 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.58 and a 200 day moving average of $146.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

