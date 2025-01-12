First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 212 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. InvesTrust bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $2,074,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $13,697,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $414.15 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $396.07 and a one year high of $487.49. The stock has a market cap of $197.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $439.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 100 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.34 per share, with a total value of $44,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,832.22. This represents a 75.19 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.73, for a total value of $2,020,301.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,493,586.48. The trade was a 16.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.75.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

