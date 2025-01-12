Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zega Financial LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the second quarter. Zega Financial LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.3% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. This represents a 27.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. This represents a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,803 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $90.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.54. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.13 and a 1 year high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 14.27%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.