Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 86.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 423.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.26.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $95.14 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $59.39 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $140.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.96 and a 200-day moving average of $83.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $446,879.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,038.74. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,416.38. This represents a 10.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,989 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,261 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

