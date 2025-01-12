Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 441.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,226 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 369.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $17.40 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nomura downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $16.89.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

