10,660 Shares in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIRT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $38.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.45.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.24%.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

