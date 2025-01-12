Diversified Trust Co Has $278,000 Stock Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HSTM shares. Craig Hallum upgraded HealthStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on HealthStream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of HealthStream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

HealthStream Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $954.42 million, a PE ratio of 48.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.40. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $33.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

