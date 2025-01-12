Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,625 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Vita Coco by 16,538.1% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vita Coco during the second quarter worth $141,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Vita Coco by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COCO opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $37.88.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.56 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Vita Coco from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

In other Vita Coco news, CEO Martin F. Roper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $175,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,330,920.64. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $27,186.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,932. This trade represents a 0.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,929 shares of company stock worth $5,324,683. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

