Diversified Trust Co Increases Stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter valued at $81,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $26.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $716.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.19. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.52%.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

