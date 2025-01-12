General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in General Mills by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,803,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 105.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,708,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,502,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,678 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in General Mills by 6,140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 945,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,807,000 after buying an additional 930,271 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 6,114.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 450,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,266,000 after buying an additional 443,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.39. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.11.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GIS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Mills from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $3,190,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,328 shares in the company, valued at $24,379,054.08. The trade was a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 8,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $576,156.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,870.64. The trade was a 35.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,326. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

