Diversified Trust Co Has $361,000 Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Unilever by 721.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 149,111 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 3.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 346,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.32. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.49.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

