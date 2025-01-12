Diversified Trust Co Acquires 1,240 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 18.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 111.0% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 196,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 103,507 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.3% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 196,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 7.1% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 971,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,439,000 after purchasing an additional 64,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 33.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of IMKTA opened at $62.38 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.73 and a 52 week high of $87.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 10.58%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Get Our Latest Report on Ingles Markets

About Ingles Markets

(Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.