iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Decreased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co reduced its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,148,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,796,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,032,000 after buying an additional 644,193 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,346,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,424,000 after buying an additional 591,701 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,363,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,783,000 after acquiring an additional 413,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $23,432,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $60.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.11 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.57.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

