Diversified Trust Co Purchases 98 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,034.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 799,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,443,000 after purchasing an additional 729,166 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 105.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 949,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,240,000 after buying an additional 487,904 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Diageo by 9.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,242,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,671,000 after acquiring an additional 437,646 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Diageo by 416.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 521,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,939,000 after acquiring an additional 420,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Diageo by 52.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 853,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,800,000 after acquiring an additional 293,017 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $118.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $154.71. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

