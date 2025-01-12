Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $130.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LEN. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

LEN opened at $129.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.67. Lennar has a 1-year low of $129.36 and a 1-year high of $193.80. The company has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.66.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.12). Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lennar will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $3,064,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,654.57. This trade represents a 42.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 933.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 4,225.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

