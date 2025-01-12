Diversified Trust Co Has $390,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE opened at $188.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $170.13 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $197.63 and its 200-day moving average is $193.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

