Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $28.19.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

