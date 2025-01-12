Diversified Trust Co Has $284,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Diversified Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 57.5% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE stock opened at $119.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.60. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $131.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.28%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.31.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

