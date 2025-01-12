Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,738,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,096,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,436,000 after buying an additional 16,916 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 3,656,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,032,000 after buying an additional 100,305 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Valvoline by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,720,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,534,000 after acquiring an additional 94,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,215,000 after purchasing an additional 54,545 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:VVV opened at $34.80 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $48.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,240. The trade was a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,261.50. This trade represents a 60.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

