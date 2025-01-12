Jane Street Group LLC Has $250,000 Stake in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 61.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 88.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 9.3% in the third quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DouYu International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOYU. Hsbc Global Res cut DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HSBC cut DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

DouYu International Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $10.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $334.43 million, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $20.17.

DouYu International Profile

(Free Report)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.