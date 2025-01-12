Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 528,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.50. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $61.40 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

