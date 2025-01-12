Diversified Trust Co Has $368,000 Holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.7% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,818,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,721,000 after buying an additional 74,201 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PriceSmart by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,309,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,311,000 after buying an additional 35,390 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,552,000 after buying an additional 65,492 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,085,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,175,000 after buying an additional 184,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,868,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $89.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.22. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.74 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.76.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.22). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David R. Price sold 2,750 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $253,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,370.56. The trade was a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 5,478 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $497,566.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,106.18. The trade was a 20.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,727 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart



PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

