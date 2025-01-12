Diversified Trust Co Cuts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 224.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Joseph James Longo sold 7,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total value of $874,783.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,976. This trade represents a 95.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $17,084,743.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,438.57. The trade was a 59.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 593,035 shares of company stock valued at $62,282,808. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD stock opened at $101.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.08 and a 12-month high of $113.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 50.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

