International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 466,127 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 99.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 466,127 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 77.1% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $483.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $504.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $149.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $533.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.62.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

