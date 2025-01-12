Diversified Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,138,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,917 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,249,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,358,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,913,000 after buying an additional 1,001,177 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $60,761,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,059,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,987,000 after acquiring an additional 722,153 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $5,350,268.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,913,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,919,389.69. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 14,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.67 per share, with a total value of $1,099,963.77. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,263,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,315,527.66. This represents a 1.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $69.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.40. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. StockNews.com raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

